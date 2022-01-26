Scotiabank Lowers Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 232,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,871. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 79.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 191,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 281,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.