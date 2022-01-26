Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €71.47 ($81.22).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 stock opened at €52.62 ($59.80) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a one year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a one year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €60.52 and its 200 day moving average is €64.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.