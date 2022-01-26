Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

