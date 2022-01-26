Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCTBF shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of SCTBF stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.