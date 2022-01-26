Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.80

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 1560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEER. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $935.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091 in the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Seer by 284.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Seer by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Seer by 103,840.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Seer by 249.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Seer in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

