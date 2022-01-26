Selfkey Price Hits $0.0066 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $33.44 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,069,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

