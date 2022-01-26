Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $146.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $134.64. 1,845,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,370. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 182.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

