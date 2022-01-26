SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other SEMrush news, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,953,580 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SEMrush by 3.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEMrush by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 306,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,210. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

