Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.91

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 121366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a market cap of $588.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.
About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)
Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.
