Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.91

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 121366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $588.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 88.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62,919 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

