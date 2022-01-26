Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $449.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.08.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 116.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.