Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.99

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 2440341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Separately, raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sharecare by 14,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

