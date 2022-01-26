ShipChain Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $574,468.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

