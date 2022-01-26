Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $14.90 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.