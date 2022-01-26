SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,657. The company has a market cap of $667.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.00. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $72,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SI-BONE by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in SI-BONE by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

