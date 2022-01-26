Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 193,881 shares.The stock last traded at $2.97 and had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 69.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 78,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.