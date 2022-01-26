Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.76

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 2368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 86,454 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

