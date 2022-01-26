Signata Market Capitalization Tops $19.20 Million (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $455,014.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

