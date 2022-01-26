Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signify Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of SGFY opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,475,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

