Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 36,680 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Air Lease worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

