Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 4,075 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in CMC Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

