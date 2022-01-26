Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $366.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $587.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.39.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

