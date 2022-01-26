Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

