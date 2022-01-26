Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NXST stock opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.52 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

