Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 17,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.55% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

