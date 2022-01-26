Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 660,854 Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 660,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 365,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,051,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 151.7% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 390,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 235,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 9.9% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 324,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NCZ opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.