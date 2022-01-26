Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after purchasing an additional 303,694 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $403.18 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.86 and a 200-day moving average of $370.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

