Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 297.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

