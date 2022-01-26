Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 91,771 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,771 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $3,865,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth $606,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

MUE opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.