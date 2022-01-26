Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $648.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $773.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $788.11. The firm has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.