Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF remained flat at $$13.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.