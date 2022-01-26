Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.17 and last traded at $74.17. 16,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 300,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $910,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.