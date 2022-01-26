SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

SLM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 3,389,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. SLM has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SLM stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

