SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Raised to $33.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMBK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $448.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

