SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Hold

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.39. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

