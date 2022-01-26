SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Trading 2% Higher

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

