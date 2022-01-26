SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price shot up 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.00 and last traded at $227.00. 4,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 981,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.74.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.69.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,593 shares of company stock worth $9,602,029. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,056,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

