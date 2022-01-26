Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 211,901 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.28% of Solitario Zinc worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

