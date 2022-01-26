South32 (LON:S32) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.36) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

South32 stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a PE ratio of -69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.34. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.08 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.50 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

