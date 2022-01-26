Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%.

SMBC stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

