Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Posts Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $486.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $61.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.