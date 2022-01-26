S&P Global Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

S&P Global has increased its dividend payment by 54.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&P Global to earn $14.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.12. 30,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,774. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.81. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.