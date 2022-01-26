SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.13

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,488,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,343,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.