SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.72

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 30310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

