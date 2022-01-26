Spiking 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 73.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spiking has traded down 78.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spiking Coin Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

