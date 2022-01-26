Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $60.01, but opened at $56.33. Sprout Social shares last traded at $61.30, with a volume of 49,608 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $170,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

