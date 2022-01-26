SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,651. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in SPS Commerce by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPS Commerce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

