Stantec (TSE:STN) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$76.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.85.

STN stock opened at C$65.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.13. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$43.55 and a 12 month high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.9299999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total transaction of C$40,644.58. Insiders sold a total of 48,284 shares of company stock worth $3,407,943 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

