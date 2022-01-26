State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson Sells 16,000 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STT opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

