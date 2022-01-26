Stephens Raises Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target to $21.00

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.71.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.