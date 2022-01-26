Stifel Nicolaus Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $150.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

NYSE BABA opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.94. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

